Playwright Israel Horovitz faces harassment allegations

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2014 file photo, playwright-screenwriter Israel Horovitz attends the premiere of "My Old Lady" in New York. Horovitz, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has departed from the Gloucester Stage Company. The Massachusetts-based theater announced Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, that Horovitz had left after officials there confronted him about a New York Times story detailing on-the-record allegations. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press