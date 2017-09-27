Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Hefner died at age 91 in 2017.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy/Getty Images for Playboy
Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Hefner died at age 91 in 2017.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at age 91. Playboy confirmed the news on Twitter.

Story developing.

