Posted: December 28, 2016

Pink welcomes second child into the world with precious photo

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

On Wednesday, Pink shared some very exciting news.

The 37-year-old music artist announced that she and her husband Carey Hart, 41, welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart, into the world on Monday.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink later shared a photo of her newborn son and Hart with the caption, “I love my baby daddy.”

I love my baby daddy 💙

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink first announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Nov. 11, with a photo of her and her 5-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Congrats, Pink!

