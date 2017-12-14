Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

Pink joins list of stars performing during Super Bowl week

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pink is joining the list of stars performing in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week. The singer will perform Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory building.(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pink is joining the list of stars performing in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week. The singer will perform Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory building.(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS —

Pink is joining the list of stars performing in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week.

The singer will perform Friday, Feb. 2, at Nomadic Live! in the refurbished Minneapolis Armory building.

Imagine Dragons will headline the EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Armory. Jennifer Lopez will also perform in the building near U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Super Bowl week will be packed with entertainment. Performers at various venues include The Chainsmokers, Florida Georgia Line and the Dave Matthews Band. A 10-day free concert series features a "Prince night" and local acts such as Soul Asylum and Mint Condition.

Gwen Stefani will close out the week on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.

