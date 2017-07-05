Pink ‘#FailingBeautifully’ at parenthood

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pink will be the first to admit she is not a nominee for Parent of the Year.

The singer conceded as much with an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a selfie of herself and her daughter, Willow Sage. In the photograph, the 6-year-old is riding a bicycle inside the house while wearing only pants.

“Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone,” she posted, using the hashtag #FailingBeautifully.

The Instagram post was shared at People magazine’s website. The magazine also posted a photo the singer shared of her and Willow Sage stuck in an elevator at Summerfest in Milwaukee.