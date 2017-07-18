Now Playing
Posted: July 18, 2017

Pink, Coldplay, Harry Styles to perform at iHeartRadio fest

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, Pink performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Pink, Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles will perform at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival this fall. IHeartMedia announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017, that Kesha, Chris Stapleton, Lorde and David Guetta will also take the stage Sept. 22-23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Pink, Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles will perform at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival this fall.

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Kesha, Chris Stapleton, Lorde and David Guetta will also take the stage Sept. 22-23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale July 28.

Ryan Seacrest will host the two-day festival, which will also feature performances by Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan and Thomas Rhett.

The CW Network will livestream both nights of the festival on its website and app, and will air a two-night TV special on Oct. 4-5.

The festival will also include its daytime event dubbed, "Daytime Village," on Sept. 23. It will include performances from Migos, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini and others.

___

Online:

http://news.iheart.com/featured/iheartradio-music-festival/

