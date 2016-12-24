AP Photos: Creating the world in shadows in Milan

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' perform during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Related

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create frogs, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create an helicopter, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a group of ostriches, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' bow to the audience at the end of their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create the Italian word 'Grazie' (Thank you) at the end of their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a train, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a buffalo eating in a field, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a Western duel, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create an Indian camp, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a caterpillar, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create an elephant, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a jail, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

View Larger In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, dancers of the U.S. company 'Catapult' create a Christmas tree, during their show 'Magic Shadows', in Milan, Italy. Dancers in the company create shadow sculptures with their bodies, giving a contemporary twist to the ancient Chinese art of shadow theaters. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)