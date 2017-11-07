Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 07, 2017

Photographer Hedison emerges from celebrity shadow in Paris

Comments
American photographer Alexandra Hedison is pictured through a window as she poses in her exhibition space, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hedison's first Paris exhibit entitled
American photographer Alexandra Hedison is pictured through a window as she poses in her exhibition space, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hedison's first Paris exhibit entitled "The In Between" was partly inspired by the recent spate of extremist attacks in the city. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Related

View Larger
Photographer Hedison emerges from celebrity shadow in Paris
American photographer Alexandra Hedison poses in her exhibition space, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hedison's first Paris exhibit entitled 'The In Between' was partly inspired by the recent spate of extremist attacks in the city.
View Larger
Photographer Hedison emerges from celebrity shadow in Paris
American photographer Alexandra Hedison poses in her exhibition space, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hedison's first Paris exhibit entitled 'The In Between' was partly inspired by the recent spate of extremist attacks in the city.
View Larger
Photographer Hedison emerges from celebrity shadow in Paris
American photographer Alexandra Hedison is pictured through a window as she poses in her exhibition space, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hedison's first Paris exhibit entitled 'The In Between' was partly inspired by the recent spate of extremist attacks in the city.

The Associated Press

PARIS —

PARIS (AP) — American photographer Alexandra Hedison is presenting her debut Paris exhibit, a body of work partly inspired by the city's myriad extremist attacks.

The down-to-earth former actress — better known to some as actress-director Jodie Foster's wife — said she chose the gallery for its proximity to the Bataclan concert hall, one site of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks that killed 130 people.

Her show, entitled "The In Between," doesn't address the attacks literally, but capture store windows covered in scratched paint with broken-up reflections of Paris' architecture.

Hedison and Foster married in 2014 and live in Los Angeles.

She's uncomfortable talking about her celebrity connections — including a previous relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — and is steadily achieving independent success for her art.

"The In Between" runs at H-Gallery until Nov. 25.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation