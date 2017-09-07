'Pharma Bro' Shkreli selling one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. On Sept. 6, 2017, Shkreli put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press