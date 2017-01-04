Sign in with your existing account
Peta and Maks from 'Dancing with the Stars' welcome son Shai
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2014, file photo, Peta Murgatroyd arrives at the 2014 Carousel Of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif. Murgatroyd and fiance' Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy made his debut Wednesday morning. Both stars tweeted his time of birth as 5:34 a.m. In a statement, the couple says, "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!"
The baby's birth comes a little more than a year after the couple got engaged on stage at a dance show in Miami.
