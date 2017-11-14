Now Playing
Posted: November 14, 2017

People magazine to name 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Dwayne Johnson, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2016, onstage at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Presents Dwayne
Rich Polk
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Dwayne Johnson, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2016, onstage at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Presents Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Who is the sexiest man in showbiz? People Magazine is making the big announcement today naming the Sexiest Man Alive. The issue will hit stands Wednesday.

So far, People has said who isn’t quite sexy enough. That list includes Zac Efron, Kumail Nanjiani, 50 Cent and Armie Hammer.

The editors also ranked what features qualify the guys for making the sexy list.

Check back to find out who was named.

