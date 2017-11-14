People magazine to name 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Rich Polk

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Dwayne Johnson, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2016, onstage at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Presents Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk