Penn Jillette apologizes to Newfoundland for insult comedy

In this Friday, Aug. 18 , 2017 photo provided by HBO, Penn Jillette, right, appears on Bill Maher's “Real Time,” in Los Angeles. Jillette is apologizing profusely for his wisecracks insulting Newfoundland. The talkative half of the Penn & Teller magic and comedy act called Newfoundland, quote, "a euphemism for stupid" during Friday's "Overtime with Bill Maher," an online follow-up to Maher’s weekly “Real Time” talk show on HBO. (Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP)

The Associated Press