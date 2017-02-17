Now Playing
Posted: February 17, 2017

Peeps Oreos arrive just in time for spring

Peeps (pictured) are being incorporated into a new Oreo flavor in time for spring and Easter. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
By Amanda Winkle

ActionNewsJax.com

Peeps and Oreos are about to merge, just in time for Easter and spring time.

Peeps Oreos are making their way to Walmart, according to a representative for the retailer, and are expected to hit the shelves across the country by Feb. 22.

People reported that, according to a representative for Oreo, some grocery stores are already carrying the flavor.

The cookie features two golden cookies with a marshmallow-Peeps flavored filling. 

Past flavors from the so-called "Oreo Wonder Vault" include birthday cake Oreos, red velvet Oreos and cinnamon bun Oreos.

The Peeps-inspired cookies are available for $4.49 per package.

