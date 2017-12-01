Pearl Jam going on 2018 tour in Europe

Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Getty Images

Mike McCready (L) and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Pearl Jam is going on a European tour in 2018.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pearl Jam is going on tour across the U.K. and Europe next year. The grunge band announced Friday that it will return to Europe for 14 dates in June and July, according to NME.

The tour, which starts June 12, will include appearances at festivals, including Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands and I-Days Festival in Milan.

Announcing the Live 2018: Europe Tour! Ten Club pre-sale tickets available now. General on sale begins 12/8. #PJTour2018 #PearlJam https://t.co/zhS06D7D9y pic.twitter.com/2R5XjTFCLS — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 1, 2017

Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 8. More information can be found on the Pearl Jam official website.

Full dates for Pearl Jam’s tour is below.

﻿June 12 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam

﻿June 15 at Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands



﻿June 18 at 02 Arena in London

﻿June 19 at 02 Arena in London

June 22 at I-Days Festival at Arena Expo in Milan

﻿June 24 at Stadio Euganeo in Padova, Italy

﻿June 26 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome

﻿July 1 at 02 Arena in Prague

﻿July 3 at Tauron Arena Kraków in Krakow, Poland

July 5 at Waldbühne in Berlin

﻿July 7 at Rock Werchter Festival in Werchter, Belgium



﻿July 10 at Palau St. Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

﻿July 12 at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid

﻿July 14 at NOX Alive Festival in Lisbon, Portugal

