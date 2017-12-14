Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 13, 2017

PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct

Comments
FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct
FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

PBS said Wednesday it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley's talk show after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations" of misconduct by its host.

PBS said it had engaged an outside law firm to investigate "troubling allegations" against the host, it said in a statement.

"This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley," the statement said. "The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today's decision."

A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley.

His nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004.

Representatives for Smiley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation