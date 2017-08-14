Paul Ryan holding CNN town hall in Wisconsin district

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan responds to a question from a Republican voter during an employee town hall in Mukwonago, Wis. Ryan is planning to hold a town hall meeting Aug. 21, his first open to the general public in his congressional district in nearly two years. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

The Associated Press

House Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to hold a town hall meeting Aug. 21, his first open to the general public in his congressional district in nearly two years.

The town hall in Racine is being organized by CNN and will be hosted by Jake Tapper. Only residents of Ryan's southeast Wisconsin district can request a ticket from CNN and the network will determine who asks questions.

CNN will broadcast the town hall live.

Republican and Democratic opponents have criticized Ryan for not holding a public town hall since October 2015. Ryan has defended himself by saying he doesn't want opponents from outside his district bussed in to disrupt any such meeting.

Ryan has instead opted to hold invite-only town halls at businesses in his district and over the telephone.