Posted: July 10, 2017

Patton Oswalt slams critics who say marriage plans too soon

FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file image taken from video, Meredith Salenger, left, and Patton Oswalt arrive at the premiere of AMC's
FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file image taken from video, Meredith Salenger, left, and Patton Oswalt arrive at the premiere of AMC's "The Preacher," in Los Angeles. Oswalt is defending his engagement to Salenger from online critics who say the comedian is getting married too soon after his wife’s death last year. (AP Photo/Jeff Turner, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Patton Oswalt is defending his engagement from online critics who say the comedian is getting married too soon after his wife's death last year.

Oswalt shared a link Saturday to a post defending him by Erica Roman, a blogger who lost her husband around the same time that Oswalt's wife, Michele McNamara, died in her sleep in April 2016.

Oswalt writes that he felt "rage" over the criticism. He says he initially decided to ignore critics he calls "grub worms," but Roman articulated his feelings better than he could have.

Roman wrote in her post that anyone criticizing Oswalt isn't entitled to an opinion because they haven't gone through his experience.

Oswalt announced his engagement to actress Meredith Salenger last week.

