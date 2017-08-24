Now Playing
Posted: August 24, 2017

Partygoers dispute police account of arrests of 2 Kennedys

FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Matthew “Max” Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, attends a ceremony to name the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Police say 52-year-old Matthew Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law, following complaints about a loud party and fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
The Associated Press

BARNSTABLE, Mass. —

Guests of a party where a son and granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy were arrested are disputing the report by Massachusetts police.

The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2v8RW8u ) partygoers called the gathering near the family compound in Hyannis Port "pretty tame" and said contrary to a police report, 52-year-old Matthew "Max" Kennedy didn't incite an angry mob.

Kennedy and his 22-year-old daughter, Caroline, were arrested Sunday on disorderly conduct and noise charges.

Friend Peter Kazazes says partygoers were confused about the arrests. Police wrote that Kennedy was unsteady on his feet with bloodshot, glassy eyes, but a test showed he had zero blood alcohol content.

The newspaper reports it viewed video from around the time police arrived showing about a dozen people calmly singing Billy Joel's "Piano Man."

There are no comments yet.

 
 
