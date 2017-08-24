Partygoers dispute police account of arrests of 2 Kennedys

FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Matthew “Max” Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, attends a ceremony to name the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Police say 52-year-old Matthew Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law, following complaints about a loud party and fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The Associated Press