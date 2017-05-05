Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kiss at a ceremony honoring the couple each with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Related View Larger Kate Hudson, from left, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Quentin Tarantino and Reese Witherspoon attend a ceremony honoring Hawn and Russell with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. View Larger Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend a ceremony honoring the couple with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. View Larger Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend a ceremony honoring the couple with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. View Larger Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend a ceremony honoring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press