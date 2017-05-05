Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 05, 2017

Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars

Comments
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kiss at a ceremony honoring the couple each with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kiss at a ceremony honoring the couple each with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Related

View Larger
Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars
Kate Hudson, from left, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Quentin Tarantino and Reese Witherspoon attend a ceremony honoring Hawn and Russell with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend a ceremony honoring the couple with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend a ceremony honoring the couple with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend a ceremony honoring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Longtime partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been honored with neighboring stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a Thursday ceremony, the 66-year-old Russell said there's no one he'd rather be next to than Hawn. Russell and the 71-year-old Hawn have been together for more than 30 years.

Hawn said at the ceremony that she and Russell have never been celebrated in that way and jokingly asked Russell, "Did we just get married?"

The couple was joined by Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson.

Reese Witherspoon was on hand to help honor Hawn. Quentin Tarantino introduced Russell.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation