Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 17, 2017

Partial list of Emmy Award winners

Comments
Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the
Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N." at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Partial list of Emmy Award winners
John Oliver accepts the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Partial list of Emmy Award winners
Laura Dern accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for 'Big Little Lies' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Partial list of Emmy Award winners
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for 'Saturday Night Live' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Partial list of Emmy Award winners
Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for 'Saturday Night Live' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Directing, Drama: Reed Morano, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, "The Crown."

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta."

Comedy Series: "Veep."

Actor, Comedy Series: Donald Glover, "Atlanta."

Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep."

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live."

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live."

Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Variety, Writing Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live."

Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, "Big Little Lies."

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of."

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."

Television Movie: "Black Mirror."

Limited Series: "Big Little Lies."

Writing, Limited Series, Movie or Special: Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror: San Junipero."

Directing, Variety: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live."

Writing, Comedy: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, "Master of None."

Reality Competition Program: "The Voice."

___

Online:

https://www.emmys.com/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation