Partial list of Emmy Award winners

Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N." at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger John Oliver accepts the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

View Larger Laura Dern accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for 'Big Little Lies' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

View Larger Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for 'Saturday Night Live' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.