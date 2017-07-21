Now Playing
Posted: July 21, 2017

Disney building the world's first Marvel hotel

Front view on New York Hotel at Disneyland Resort Paris at night.
Pawel Libera
Front view on New York Hotel at Disneyland Resort Paris at night.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s a hotel that Disney is hoping guests will marvel at.

Disney’s Hotel New York, a 565-room property near Disneyland Paris’ Disneytown. will be renovated to feature the props, drawings and costumes from Marvel films, television shows and comic books, Travel & Leisure reported.

The Art of Marvel will be the first Marvel Comics hotel. It will boast a skyscraper facade and likely will include Stark Tower, Travel & Leisure reported, continuing Marvel’s expanded presence among Disney properties. 

The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009, and has opened two attractions -- Guardians of the Galaxy, Mission Breakout! at Disney’s California Adventure; and Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland. Walt Disney World’s Epcot park in Florida will be opening a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster soon, while Avengers attractions are being proposed for the Disney California Adventure park, Travel & Leisure reported.

