Posted: September 28, 2017

Paris robbery suspect said to have written Kardashian West

FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Kardashian West was held at gunpoint during a 2016 jewelry heist, and it is revealed Thursday Sept. 28, 2017, that Aomar Ait Khedache the alleged mastermind behind the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West has written a letter of apology to the reality TV star, from his prison cell. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, FILE)
Associated Press

PARIS —

The alleged mastermind behind the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West has written the reality TV star an apology letter from his prison cell.

A person familiar with the case told The Associated Press on Thursday that suspect Aomar Ait Khedache sent the letter to the investigating judge and that Kardashian West's lawyers had access to it.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because French law prohibits disclosing elements of an ongoing investigation.

TMZ website first reported on the letter. It quoted Khedache as writing he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

Kardashian West was tied up and held at gunpoint during the October 2016 jewelry heist.

The person familiar with the case says the translated quotes TMZ published in English seem consistent with what Khedache wrote in French.

Copyright The Associated Press

