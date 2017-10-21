UK paper sorry for airbrushing out Solange Knowles's braids

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 file photo, U.S singer Solange Knowles, left, and french actress Isabelle Huppert, right, look on prior to the show for Chloe's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris. Britain’s Evening Standard newspaper has apologized to Solange Knowles for digitally altering an image of the singer on the cover of its magazine. Knowles, who had released a song called “Don’t Touch My Hair,” complained on Instagram that a braided crown on her head had been digitally removed from the cover photo. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press