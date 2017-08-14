Pantone creates 'Purple Rain' hue to honor Prince

This image provided by the Pantone Color Institute shows "Love Symbol #2," that the institute and the estate of the late music superstar Prince announced as a new shade of purple Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, named for his famous love symbol. He used the symbol as his name from 1993 to 2000 in a dispute with his record label, Warner Bros. Records. Prince also made the color his signature after his ‘80s hit “Purple Rain.” (Pantone Color Institute via AP)

The Associated Press