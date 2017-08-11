Paisley hopes to land punchlines with first comedy special

FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Country music recording artist Brad Paisley performs at the graduation for Barrington High School, at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Ill. Paisley says years of hosting the Country Music Awards and writing songs with humorous lyrics have - hopefully - prepared him to host his first comedy special, the “Brad Paisley Comedy Rodeo,” which will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Steve Lundy /Daily Herald via AP, File)

Associated Press

Country singer Brad Paisley can carry a tune, and now he's hoping to show audiences he can land a punchline, too. The Grammy winner's first Netflix special, the "Brad Paisley Comedy Rodeo," will debut Tuesday on the streaming site. Paisley has always mixed humor with his music and his stage performances, and he says years of hosting the Country Music Awards with Carrie Underwood helped with the Netflix show. The country star is enlisting help from some actual comedians, including Mike E. Winfield, to help him out on the special, which will still feature Paisley singing.

Copyright The Associated Press