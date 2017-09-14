Bob Riha Jr/WireImage/WireImage

Paige Davis, host of "Trading Spaces," poses on set in 2003. Davis and original design experts are returning to TLC's revamp of the show.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As “Trading Spaces” returns to TLC in a revival, some familiar faces will be joining the show.

Today reported that designers Vern Yip, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith and Genevieve Gorder will join original host Paige Davis on room makeover show, and carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse are also returning.

>> Read more trending news

In July, TLC confirmed Davis would return as host.

The revamped “Trading Spaces” won’t only have familiar faces. TLC announced Wednesday that designers and carpenters include John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Sabrina Soto, Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague are joining the show.

Related: TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces’ is headed back to television

“Like previous seasons, each designer’s creativity and skill will be put to the test to help neighbors redecorate a room in each other’s home,” the network said of the show in a statement. “Renovation budget is still small, but we’re also working with a whole lot of imagination and, now, even more experience. The alumni cast members are returning to the show after a 10-year hiatus, and they couldn’t be more excited to jump right back in with familiar friends and some new talent!”

The original series ran from 2000 to 2008. The revamp is set to air in 2018.

Watch a video of the original design experts talking about coming back to “Trading Spaces” below.