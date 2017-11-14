Now Playing
Posted: November 14, 2017

Paddington creator Michael Bond honored at cathedral service

Michael Bond's granddaughter India Jankel gives a reading during a memorial service for Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington Bear stories, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017. Bond wrote more than 200 books about Paddington Bear before his death in June 2017, aged 91, following a short illness.
Paddington creator Michael Bond honored at cathedral service
Actor Hugh Bonneville holds the orderof service after a memorial service for Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington Bear stories, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017. Bonneville played Mr. Brown in the Paddington movie stories, penned by Bond before his death in June 2017, aged 91, following a short illness.
Paddington creator Michael Bond honored at cathedral service
Actor Hugh Bonneville after a memorial service a memorial service for Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington Bear stories, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017. Bonneville played Mr. Brown in the Paddington movie stories, penned by Bond before his death in June 2017, aged 91, following a short illness.
Paddington creator Michael Bond honored at cathedral service
General view during a memorial service for Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington Bear stories, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017. Bond penned more than 200 books about Paddington Bear before his death in June 2017, aged 91, following a short illness.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

British actor Hugh Bonneville has joined hundreds of mourners at a memorial service for the creator of the marmalade-loving bear Paddington.

Bonneville, who played adoptive father Mr. Brown in the "Paddington" films, told mourners at London's St. Paul's Cathedral that Michael Bond "was as kindly, dignified, charming and lovable as the immortal Paddington Bear he gave us."

Bond wrote some 20 Paddington books before his death in June at age 91.

Bonneville read tributes from fans alongside young actors Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin, who play his children in the "Paddington" movies.

The congregation at Tuesday's service included Bond's family, friends from the publishing world and celebrities such as writer-comedian Stephen Fry.

Fry said Bond often asked himself, "'What would Paddington do?' I think that would be a good tattoo for all of us."

