Owner: Cafe probed in death of broadcaster's wife was closed

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Chris Berman attends ESPN: The Party 2017, in Houston. Connecticut officials are investigating a restaurant where authorities say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had lunch before she died in a car crash. A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, that the state Liquor Control Commission’s investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, Conn., opened after the agency received information regarding the serving of alcohol to 67-year-old Katherine Berman. The Cheshire woman was killed May 9. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press