Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 13, 2017

Oscar-nominated writer Joe Bologna dies at 82

Comments
FILE - In this October 1989 file photo, the Dalai Lama, left, talks to the comedy writing and acting team of Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna, during a backstage visit prior to the Dalai Lama's convocation on the subject of compassion at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. The Dalai Lama gave a special marriage blessing in the Tibetan Buddhist rite to Taylor and Bologna. Oscar-nominated writer Bologna has died. He was 82. His manager Matt Sherman says Bologna died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. Taylor credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars on Feb. 26. Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for “Lovers and Strangers.” He won an Emmy in 1973. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this October 1989 file photo, the Dalai Lama, left, talks to the comedy writing and acting team of Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna, during a backstage visit prior to the Dalai Lama's convocation on the subject of compassion at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. The Dalai Lama gave a special marriage blessing in the Tibetan Buddhist rite to Taylor and Bologna. Oscar-nominated writer Bologna has died. He was 82. His manager Matt Sherman says Bologna died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. Taylor credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars on Feb. 26. Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for “Lovers and Strangers.” He won an Emmy in 1973. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press

PHOENIX —

Oscar-nominated writer Joe Bologna has died. He was 82.

His manager Matt Sherman says Bologna died on Sunday in the Los Angeles area after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. The actor and director was married to actress Renee Taylor, who credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars for the Actors' Fund of America on Feb. 26.

Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for "Lovers and Strangers." He won an Emmy in 1973.

He had a string of television appearances, but he was best known for the 1982 comedy "My Favorite Year."

Bologna was a voice actor for the 2006 animated film "Ice Age: The Meltdown" and had a role in the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy "Big Daddy."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation