Oprah Winfrey's loss is Weight Watchers' gain.

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles. Weight Watchers stock is gaining Thursday, Dec. 22, after another weight loss announcement by Winfrey. The former talk show host, who owns a stake in Weight Watchers, said in a new ad that she lost more than 40 pounds on the plan while still being able to eat pasta and tacos. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press