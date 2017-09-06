Oprah Winfrey and Alec Baldwin among Emmy Award presenters

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" at the SVA Theatre in New York. Winfrey, Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons are among the stars who will be handing out trophies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Nicole Kidman and Debra Messing. Stephen Colbert will host the Emmys, to air live on CBS on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press