Posted: September 06, 2017

Oprah Winfrey and Alec Baldwin among Emmy Award presenters

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" at the SVA Theatre in New York. Winfrey, Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons are among the stars who will be handing out trophies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Nicole Kidman and Debra Messing. Stephen Colbert will host the Emmys, to air live on CBS on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

CBS says Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons are among the stars who will be handing out trophies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Other presenters include Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel and Edie Falco; Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and Lea Michele.

Rounding out this first roster of presenters, announced Wednesday, are Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Scott and Reese Witherspoon. More presenters will be announced later.

Stephen Colbert will host the Emmys, to air live on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 17.

