Oops! Serena Williams made pregnancy public by accident

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams reacts after defeating her sister Venus during their women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Williams said on April 25, 2017, at the TED2017 Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, that she was taking a personal photo of her progressing pregnancy on Snapchat when she accidentally pressed the wrong button and made the post public last week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

The Associated Press