Caitlyn Jenner claims she hasn’t spoken to her stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian in nearly two years.

The former Olympian opened up to Andy Cohen on his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM.

“She doesn’t want to talk to me,” Jenner said. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.”

She continued, “That’s sad. I was very, very close to Khloé. I mean, I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloé. when she was 5 years old.”

Cohen then asked if Jenner was hurt by Kardashian’s actions and she replied, “Of course it hurts. Cause she was on ‘Howard Stern’ and called me a liar. And that kind of pissed me off too, cause I never lied to her, you know, if I didn’t tell her everything. First of all, she never asked.”

Caitlyn Jenner has been feeling some backlash surrounding the release of her new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life” and said she stands by her work, even though her ex-wife Kris Jenner told her she “never wanted to talk to [Jenner] again.”

“My book is honest, and it’s my story, and I’m sorry she feels that way,” Caitlyn Jenner said. “And I just don’t want her to alienate me from my children.”

As for what she thinks will happen next, Caitlyn Jenner said she’s unsure what the future holds.

“I don’t know, we’ll see how that goes off in the future,” she said.

