Once out of office, Christie to see Springsteen on Broadway

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Trenton, N.J. Christie knows what he'll be doing on his first night out of office next year: Seeing Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. The term-limited Republican and avid Springsteen fan announced his plans Monday, Oct. 30, during a TV appearance on "Good Day New York" on the city's Fox affiliate. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Associated Press