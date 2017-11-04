Olympian Nancy Kerrigan headlines infertility conference

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2014 file photo, former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan after a screening of a new documentary about the 1994 attack on Kerrigan which will aired the day of the 2014 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Sochi, Russia. Kerrigan is sharing her heartbreaking experience with multiple miscarriages. The Olympic figure skating star is scheduled to deliver the keynote address Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at a New England infertility conference in Newton, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The Associated Press