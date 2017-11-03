Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left $1,000 tip

FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. An Ohio waitress, Mikayla Scott, says she was working at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse on Oct. 27 when Teigen, her daughter and several others came in. The 21-year-old says she was nervous serving the model, but at the end she found Teigen left a $1,000 tip. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Related View Larger Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press