Ohio family surprised when Mark Zuckerberg comes to dinner

FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Zuckerberg. He dined Friday, April 29 with the Moore family in Newton Falls, Ohio, about 55 miles southeast of Cleveland. Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Associated Press