NYC-heavy 77th Division mustered for WWI duty a century ago

FILE in this undated file photo, composer Irving Berlin plays the piano. A U.S. Army division that included Berlin among its ranks started mustering on Long Island a century ago this weekend during World War I. The New York state Division of Military and Naval Affairs says the first 2,000 soldiers assigned to the newly created 77th Division arrived on Sept. 10, 1917, at its headquarters at Camp Upton. It was at the present-day site of the Brookhaven National Laboratory. (AP Photo)

The Associated Press