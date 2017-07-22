Now Playing
Posted: July 22, 2017

NTSB assessing whether to probe NYC seaplane hard landing

Emergency responders attend to a seaplane that made a hard landing during a failed takeoff along the FDR Drive on Friday, July 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Emergency responders attend to a seaplane that made a hard landing during a failed takeoff along the FDR Drive on Friday, July 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NTSB assessing whether to probe NYC seaplane hard landing
Emergency responders tend to a seaplane that made a hard landing during a failed takeoff along the FDR Drive on Friday, July 21, 2017, in New York.
NTSB assessing whether to probe NYC seaplane hard landing
In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, marine units from the NYPD Special Operations unit come to the aid of passengers after the seaplane they were flying in made a hard landing in the East River, Friday, July 21, 2017.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's determining whether to investigate a seaplane mishap on New York's East River.

Spokesman Eric Weiss said Saturday the NTSB was collecting information to make the decision.

The plane made a hard landing in the river on Friday evening with 10 people aboard. All were rescued and declined medical attention.

The passengers aboard the East Hampton, New York-bound plane included TV producer Bill Lawrence, the creator of "Scrubs" and other shows.

Plane operator Tailwind Air LLC said the charter flight aborted its takeoff from a Manhattan seaplane terminal. The company said it resumed normal operations Friday and was grateful that no one was seriously injured.

West Harrison, New York-based Tailwind Air had no immediate updates Saturday.

