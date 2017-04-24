Nintendo Switch emulator: It’s a scam, feds say

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of Ame

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

By Charles Elmore, Palm Beach Post

Don’t slip on this banana peel, federal officials say; there is no Nintendo Switch emulator on which you can run Switch games on your desktop.

“It’s a scam,” said the Federal Trade Commission.

Online ads may come with Nintendo branding, but when you try to download an emulator, it can install nasty things such as phony computer problems and a pitch to get you to pay to fix them, officials said.

Also, don’t fill out a survey that you must complete to get a code to unlock the emulator. It’s fake, according to the FTC.

If you find a scam, report it to the FTC.

“Play Nintendo Switch at your friend’s house until you’re able to buy the real one yourself,” an FTC advisory said.