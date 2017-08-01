‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ sequel in the works

Barry King/WireImage

Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s been 24 years since Jack Skellington traveled to Christmastown on the big screen. Now the story about holiday mashups is finally getting a sequel, sort of.

Manga publisher Tokyopop has announced that it will be publishing the first “Nightmare Before Christmas” comic book that will be considered a sequel to the original story, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It will be called “Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey” and will be about Jack’s dog Zero and his adventure in Christmastown.

It will be produced as a full-color series released to comic stores, then will be combined into two formats: full-color trade paperback and a black and white pocket-sized version, according to the Hollywood Reporter.



Tokyopop is teaming up with Disney on other projects, including “Kilala Princess,” where the title character meets Disney princesses Mulan, Pocahontas and Merida. The company has also published Disney “Descendants” stories and “Beauty and the Beast” tie-ins.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie hit theaters in 1993. It was based on a poem by Tim Burton, according to Huffington Post.