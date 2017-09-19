Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 19, 2017

Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 11-17

Comments
Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) works for a catch against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) works for a catch against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Associated Press

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Atlanta, NBC, 20.24 million.

2. "NFL Sunday Post-Game," Fox, 13.96 million.

3. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 11.59 million.

4. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.57 million.

5. NFL Football: New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN, 11.4 million.

6. "Emmy Awards," CBS, 11.38 million.

7. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 10.25 million.

8. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Denver, ESPN, 9.95 million.

9. NFL Football: Houston at Cincinnati, NFLN, 8.1 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.8 million.

11. "The Orville," Fox, 6.63 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.

13. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.39 million.

14. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 6.18 million.

15. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 6.132 million.

16. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 6.127 million.

17. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 5.74 million.

18. "NCIS," CBS, 5.23 million.

19. College Football: Clemson at Louisville, ABC, 5.06 million.

20. "Mom," CBS, 4.98 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation