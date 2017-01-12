BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kidman, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Austrailian, said in a recent interview with BBC News that Americans need to support President-elect Donald Trunp now that he has been elected. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

By Carlin Becker

During an interview with BBC News about her film "Lion," actress Nicole Kidman shared a message that is quite different from those of many of her fellow celebrities in regard to President-elect Donald Trump.

Related: Hollywood Foreign Press, Robert De Niro express support for Streep's Golden Globes speech

"I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president, because that’s what the country’s based on," she said, explaining that she feels it’s time to move on from the unexpected election results and come together as a country.

The actress, who has dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S., admitted that she’s usually quiet about her political views, but said she’s speaking out now that the presidential election is over.

"I’m always reticent to start commenting politically. I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue based," she said. "Whatever, however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go."

Kidman said she is "very, very committed" to women’s issues, adding that she does a signifcant amount of work to raise awareness for women's issues, including fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer research and for UN Women, for which she is a goodwill ambassador.

Kidman’s comments stand in stark contrast to those issued by many of her Hollywood colleagues, including Meryl Streep, who in her Golden Globes acceptance speech encouraged people to stand up against Trump. Her speech was supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which oversees the Golden Globes, and Robert De Niro in separate letters.

Kidman also said she believes in gay marriage when asked about legislation around it in her native Australia.