Newport Folk Festival kicks off 3 days of music

FILE- In this July 27, 2013, file photo, people listen as the Avett Brothers perform at the 54th edition of the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I. Thousands of music lovers are expected to descend on the city by the sea for this year’s festival at Fort Adams, which sold out before any acts were announced. Acts including Fleet Foxes and Regina Spektor are among the artists performing Friday, July 27, 2017. It is the 58th anniversary of the festival’s founding in 1959. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin, File)

The Associated Press