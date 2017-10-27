Now Playing
Posted: October 26, 2017

New York City police probe threats sent to CNN's Don Lemon

FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Don Lemon attends the world premiere of
FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Don Lemon attends the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Lemon. Police on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, said Lemon, who is black, had reported receiving "numerous threatening and anti-black messages sent to his Twitter account from an unknown individual." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Don Lemon.

Police on Thursday said Lemon, who is black, had reported receiving "numerous threatening and anti-black messages sent to his Twitter account from an unknown individual."

Police say the alleged harassment against the 51-year-old host was reported on Wednesday.

A message seeking comment from CNN was not immediately returned.

There have been no arrests.

