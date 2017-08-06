Now Playing
Posted: August 06, 2017

New sitcom tells story about reluctant hero saving the world

Jason Ritter speaks at the
Jason Ritter speaks at the "Kevin (Probably) Saves The World" panel during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

One person can't change the world. But you can change yourself — and that kind of changes the world.

That's a thumbnail description of "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" as expressed by Michele Fazekas, a co-creator of the new ABC sitcom.

Jason Ritter stars as Kevin, who's down on his luck and unconcerned with helping others. Then a spiritual figure pays him a call.

As Ritter told reporters Sunday, the reluctant hero he plays isn't "exactly happy being asked to save the world."

Co-creator Tara Butters promises the show will be both funny and not funny, serious and not serious. She says it's all those things.

Then she voiced her own version of the overarching message: "Don't be a jerk." But she didn't say "jerk."

The series premieres Oct. 3.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
