New series from 'The Simpsons' Matt Groening set for Netflix

FILE - In this July 11, 2015 file photo, Matt Groening attends "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International in San Diego.Netflix says it has ordered an adult animated comedy from Matt Groening, mastermind of “The Simpsons.” “Disenchantment” will take place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, which is populated by hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press