New mugshot from prison shows a completely bald Phil Spector

This June 14, 2017 mugshot provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows rock 'n' roll music producer Phil Spector, completely free of the huge hair that was so striking during his murder trial. The 76-year-old music producer is smiling broadly and wearing hearing aids on both ears. He was convicted in 2009 of killing actress Lana Clarkson, and is serving a sentence of 19 years to life. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

