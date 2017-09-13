Now Playing
Posted: September 13, 2017

New Miss America is North Dakota's first winner of pageant

Newly-crowned Miss America 2018 Cara Mund poses for photographers on the 86th Floor Observation Deck of the Empire State Building, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in New York. The 23-year-old from North Dakota won the crown Sunday night after saying in an onstage interview that President Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New Miss America is North Dakota's first winner of pageant
The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. —

The newly crowned Miss America is the first winner from North Dakota in the history of the nearly century-old scholarship pageant.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 23-year-old Cara Mund is preparing for a year of traveling throughout the country after winning the pageant Sunday.

Mund says her experience as Miss America will prepare her for next goal of becoming the first female governor of North Dakota. She says she might also be interested in representing the state in the Senate, but that she wants to begin at the state level.

Mund says she doesn't identify with a specific political party, "but rather just an American."

Mund attracted national attention during the competition when she said President Donald Trump shouldn't have withdrawn from the Paris climate accord.

