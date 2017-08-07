Netflix makes 1st acquisition: comic book maker Millarworld

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix says it made its first acquisition Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, buying the comic book publisher Millarworld. Millarworld’s graphic novels “Kick-Ass,” “Wanted” and “Kingsman” were all turned into movies, and Netflix plans to create more films and shows featuring Millarworld characters for its video streaming service. Netflix did not say how much it paid for Millarworld. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Associated Press